Jennifer Lopez Makes a Fierce Arrival in a Power Suit With Spiky Stiletto Heel Booties at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Following her much-talked-about performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez made quite the stylish entrance to a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” taping in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 49-year-old singer-actress was dressed to thrill in a chic slate-gray pantsuit featuring a loose-fitting jacket and cropped wide-leg pants with a belted waist. She wore her hair in a sleek half-ponytail and accessorized with mirrored aviator shades and a towering pair of matching gray booties. The pointy-toe style, which appears to be by Christian Louboutin, puts a modern spin on Victorian-era boots with its lace-up design, spiky stiletto heel and exposed zippers.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in a chic gray pantsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The singer accessorizes with stylish lace-up stiletto boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Lopez’s booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez was all smiles despite facing criticism this week over her Grammys tribute in celebration of Motown’s 60th anniversary. Some music fans took to social media to vent their frustrations that a Latina performer was chosen to honor the historically black record label that launched the careers of such legends as the Supremes, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

Amid the backlash, Lopez defended her performance, saying, “Any type of music can inspire any type of artist. You can’t tell people what to love. You can’t tell people what they can and can’t do, what they should sing or not sing. You gotta do what’s in your heart.”

In comments to Entertainment Weekly, Lopez also shared that Motown music was a big part of her childhood as her mother has been a lifelong fan. “I grew up on all those songs, and because my mom loved them so much, she passed them on to us,” Lopez said. “[This performance] was for my mom.”

