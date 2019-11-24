J-Lo Wears Sparkly, Tulle-Accented Stilettos on ‘Marry Me’ Set

Jennifer Lopez got into character on set with a statement-making pair of pumps.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer was spotted filming the upcoming romantic-comedy “Marry Me” in New York yesterday alongside co-star Owen Wilson. She looked fashionable in a pale pink Max Mara coat (marked down by 40% to $2,334 on Matchesfashion.com) layered over a high-necked dress in the same shade.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson film “Marry Me” in New York, Nov. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

To tie together the look, the “Hustlers” lead sported Jimmy Choo’s Lavish pumps, which feature a 4-inch stiletto heel, metallic polka-dots and a tulle overlay. The shoes are available on Farfetch.com for $630 (40% off the $1,050 retail price).

Jimmy Choo Lavish pumps. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Meanwhile, Wilson wore a dark suit with a pale button-down shirt, gray tie and brown lace-up shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson film “Marry Me” in New York, Nov. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

Over the years, the “Shades of Blue” actress has developed a status as a verifiable style star, thanks to buzzy red carpet looks and collaborations with brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Quay. That reputation was further cemented in June, when she received the CFDA’s 2019 Fashion Icon Award, an honor which has previously been given to stylish A-listers such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.

This month, J-Lo landed another high-profile fashion gig: face of Coach. Starting with the spring ’20 season, she will appear in the brand’s marketing campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

