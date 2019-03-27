J-Lo Steps Into Her Stripper Character’s Studded Spike Heels on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of "Hustlers" in New York.

Jennifer Lopez transformed into character today on the set of her new film, “Hustlers.”

The actress-singer stepped out in a pair of high-rise jeans, a Juicy Couture top and a purple furry jacket, completed with oversized hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

Related Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez Puts a Stylish Spin on Sweats and Sneakers for Casual Night Out in New York Jennifer Lopez Wears a Sexy Newspaper-Print Top and Super-High Snakeskin Heels With A-Rod on 'Hustlers' Movie Set J-Lo and A-Rod Are Twinning in White Sneakers in a Sweet Insta Post

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of “Hustlers” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Jennifer Lopez’s heels on the set of “Hustlers.” CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet were a pair of sky-high platform studded black boots with a tall, thin heel.

The “stripper heels” helped Lopez get into character for the film. Inspired by a 2016 article by Jessica Pressler, “Hustlers” centers around a group of former strip club employees who come together to hustle their rich Wall Street clients.

The movie stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Cardi B, among others.

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of “Hustlers” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Jennifer Lopez’s heels on the set of “Hustlers.” CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, joined her on set yesterday as they filmed in a mall in Nyack, N.Y. He shared his view on his Instagram account as he cheered on his bride-to-be.

J-Lo’s character hardly resembles what the entertainer is typically seen wearing. Lopez is a darling of many fashion houses and has starred in campaigns for many boldface names.

In fact, among her many partnerships, Lopez has teamed with luxury footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti on two collections. For their fall ’17 capsule that followed a spring debut collection together, Zanotti previously shared with FN why he fines inspiration in her style. “Jennifer is an icon and has an innate sense of style. My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that,” Zanotti said. “She is beautiful, feminine and sophisticated. I love how she embodies my aesthetic in her own personal way.”

Want more?

Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez Puts a Stylish Spin on Sweats and Sneakers for Casual Night Out in New York

Jennifer Lopez Wears a Sexy Newspaper-Print Top and Super-High Snakeskin Heels With A-Rod on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set

J-Lo and A-Rod Are Twinning in White Sneakers in a Sweet Insta Post