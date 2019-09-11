Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Does 4 Outfit Changes in One Day — With New, Fierce Heels Each Time

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Jennifer Lopez
1997
1997
1997
1998
View Gallery 121 Images

Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of promoting her new film, “Hustlers” — and she’s using the press junket as an opportunity to show off her sartorial chops.

The 50-year-old was spotted in four different outfits on the streets of New York yesterday as she headed to various engagements, completing each ensemble with a fierce pair of heels.

J-Lo started off the day bright and early with an appearance on “Good Morning America.” She stepped out en route to the show’s set clad in a $1,990 plaid crepe dress from Monse, which she teamed with nude Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

Jennifer Lopez, jimmy choo Anouk, high heels, nude pumps, monse dress, plaid dress, celebrity style, Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019Wearing Monse Same Outfit as catwalk model *10264728k
Jennifer Lopez in a Monse dress and Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, J-lo, Good Morning America, jimmy Choo Anouk, nude pumps, celebrity shoe style, September 2019, nyc
A close-up look at J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The classic power pumps have a pointed toe, a suede upper and a stiletto heel. They retail for $650 on Farfetch.com.

Jimmy Choo Anouk
The Jimmy Choo Anouk pump.
CREDIT: Farfetch.com

The “Second Act” star left the talk show in head-to-toe Tom Ford, sporting a croc-effect leather top, pencil skirt and heels all from the brand.

Jennifer Lopez, tom ford, croc top, pencil skirts, legs, celebrity style, tom ford shoes, Mary Janes, purple pumps. 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019Wearing Tom Ford Same Outfit as catwalk model *9865768ag
Jennifer Lopez in head-to-toe Tom Ford.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
tom ford, j-lo, Jennifer lopez, shoe detail, good morning america, Mary Janes.
A close-up shot of J-Lo’s Tom Ford heels.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The shoes were a pair of pointy-toe purple Mary Janes with a satin upper and gold trim. They’re available to shop on Thahab.com for $943 (marked down from $1,347).

Tom Ford Mary Jane
Tom Ford Mary Jane pumps.
CREDIT: Thahab.com 

Lopez then changed into a Valentino look for a visit to Sirius XM. She wore a $15,000 jacket covered in beads and feathers over pussy-bow top and high-waisted shorts. Pink platform sandals from Dolce & Gabbana capped off the look.

Jennifer lopez, Sirius xm, 15,000 dollar jacket, feathers, Valentino, shorts, legs, platform sandals, celebrity style, nyc
J-Lo wearing Valentino with Dolce & Gabbana heels.
CREDIT: Mega
Jennifer lopez, dolce and Gabbana, j-lo, pink platform sandals, celebrity shoe style, nyc, Sirius xm
A closer look at J-Lo’s Dolce & Gabbana shoes.
CREDIT: Mega

The A-lister’s final outfit of the day was a denim look from Balmain’s fall ’19 collection.

Jennifer Lopez, Balmain fall 19, denim outfit, jacket, jeans, see-through pumps, Jessica rich shoes, Jennifer Lopez out and about, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10123871q
Jennifer Lopez in Balmain fall ’19 and Jessica Rich shoes.
CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez see-through pumps, toes, pedicure, shoe detailJennifer Lopez out and about, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019 Jennifer Lopez, Balmain fall 19, denim outfit, jacket, jeans, see-through pumps, Jessica rich shoes, Jennifer Lopez out and about, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10123871q
A detail shot of J-Lo’s Jessica Rich pumps.
CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

See-through pumps by Jessica Rich — which featured silver detailing and a 4.7-inch heel — completed the outfit. The shoes are selling for $200 on the brand’s site.

Jessica Rich, see-through pumps
See-through pumps from Jessica Rich.
CREDIT: Jessicarich.com

Flip through the gallery to see J-Lo's style evolution.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

