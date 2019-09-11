J-Lo Does 4 Outfit Changes in One Day — With New, Fierce Heels Each Time

Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of promoting her new film, “Hustlers” — and she’s using the press junket as an opportunity to show off her sartorial chops.
The 50-year-old was spotted in four different outfits on the streets of New York yesterday as she headed to various engagements, completing each ensemble with a fierce pair of heels.
J-Lo started off the day bright and early with an appearance on “Good Morning America.” She stepped out en route to the show’s set clad in a $1,990 plaid crepe dress from Monse, which she teamed with nude Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.
The classic power pumps have a pointed toe, a suede upper and a stiletto heel. They retail for $650 on Farfetch.com.
The “Second Act” star left the talk show in head-to-toe Tom Ford, sporting a croc-effect leather top, pencil skirt and heels all from the brand.
The shoes were a pair of pointy-toe purple Mary Janes with a satin upper and gold trim. They’re available to shop on Thahab.com for $943 (marked down from $1,347).
Lopez then changed into a Valentino look for a visit to Sirius XM. She wore a $15,000 jacket covered in beads and feathers over pussy-bow top and high-waisted shorts. Pink platform sandals from Dolce & Gabbana capped off the look.
The A-lister’s final outfit of the day was a denim look from Balmain’s fall ’19 collection.
See-through pumps by Jessica Rich — which featured silver detailing and a 4.7-inch heel — completed the outfit. The shoes are selling for $200 on the brand’s site.
Flip through the gallery to see J-Lo’s style evolution.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez’s Chic Vacation Style Includes a Floppy Hat & Sparkly Gladiator Sandals
Jennifer Lopez’s All-White Workout Look Includes These Futuristic High-Top Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Gold-Accented Adidas That Match Her Leggings