J-Lo Does 4 Outfit Changes in One Day — With New, Fierce Heels Each Time

Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of promoting her new film, “Hustlers” — and she’s using the press junket as an opportunity to show off her sartorial chops.

The 50-year-old was spotted in four different outfits on the streets of New York yesterday as she headed to various engagements, completing each ensemble with a fierce pair of heels.

J-Lo started off the day bright and early with an appearance on “Good Morning America.” She stepped out en route to the show’s set clad in a $1,990 plaid crepe dress from Monse, which she teamed with nude Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

Jennifer Lopez in a Monse dress and Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The classic power pumps have a pointed toe, a suede upper and a stiletto heel. They retail for $650 on Farfetch.com.

The Jimmy Choo Anouk pump. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

The “Second Act” star left the talk show in head-to-toe Tom Ford, sporting a croc-effect leather top, pencil skirt and heels all from the brand.

Jennifer Lopez in head-to-toe Tom Ford. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of J-Lo’s Tom Ford heels. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The shoes were a pair of pointy-toe purple Mary Janes with a satin upper and gold trim. They’re available to shop on Thahab.com for $943 (marked down from $1,347).

Tom Ford Mary Jane pumps. CREDIT: Thahab.com

Lopez then changed into a Valentino look for a visit to Sirius XM. She wore a $15,000 jacket covered in beads and feathers over pussy-bow top and high-waisted shorts. Pink platform sandals from Dolce & Gabbana capped off the look.

J-Lo wearing Valentino with Dolce & Gabbana heels. CREDIT: Mega

A closer look at J-Lo’s Dolce & Gabbana shoes. CREDIT: Mega

The A-lister’s final outfit of the day was a denim look from Balmain’s fall ’19 collection.

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain fall ’19 and Jessica Rich shoes. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

A detail shot of J-Lo’s Jessica Rich pumps. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

See-through pumps by Jessica Rich — which featured silver detailing and a 4.7-inch heel — completed the outfit. The shoes are selling for $200 on the brand’s site.

See-through pumps from Jessica Rich. CREDIT: Jessicarich.com

