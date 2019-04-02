Jennifer Lopez Struts Out in Fluffy Vest & Towering Booties on ‘Hustlers’ Set

Is there anyone better at walking in skyscraper heels than Jennifer Lopez?

The 49-year-old strutted around at ease in soaring platform booties on the New York set of “Hustlers” yesterday.

The “On the Floor” singer wore a white long-sleeved T-shirt and slim-fitting dark-wash jeans underneath a fluffy ombre purple vest.

Jennifer Lopez filming “Hustlers” on April 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the pièce de résistance of her ensemble was the shoes: a pair of camel-colored ankle boots with gold hardware and a high heel.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the boots appeared to be more than 5 inches tall, J-Lo wasn’t worried in the least. Without slipping into more comfy footwear, the “Maid in Manhattan” star was spotted FaceTiming with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, proving that high heels are no sweat for her.

The A-lister accessorized with Quay x JLo sunglasses and gold jewelry, including oversized hoop earrings.

On-set, Lopez shot with co-star Madeline Brewer, who rocked glittery silver wedge sandals — a more walkable alternative to the platforms J-Lo wore. Brewer’s glitzy sandals were teamed with a white minidress that featured a low cut, revealing a peek at a leopard-print bra, and a fluffy gray coat. The “Orange Is the New Black” actress completed her look with a crystal-adorned headband and wore her red locks in loose waves.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Madeline Brewer filming “Hustlers.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Offscreen, J-Lo is known for her fashion savvy, often setting trends with her chic street and red carpet styles. The “World of Dance” judge worked with Giuseppe Zanotti on two capsule shoe collections.

Speaking to FN about the collaboration, Zanotti said: “Jennifer is an icon and has an innate sense of style. My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that.”

