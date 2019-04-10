Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez, How Are You Walking in Those 6-Inch Platform Boots?

By Allie Fasanella
Jennifer Lopez
As one of the world’s top entertainers, Jennifer Lopez has become a pro at strutting her stuff in sky-high heels, be it onstage or the streets.

That inimitable style was put on display today when the triple-threat star was photographed leaving the Z100 radio station in NYC sporting platform boots that boasted a stiletto heel more than 6 inches high.

jennifer lopez, Alaia Velvet Platform Hiker Boots
Jennifer Lopez wearing a long fur vest over a white tank with black high-waisted trousers and Alaia platform boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez opted for Alaia’s black velvet lace-up hiker ankle boots, featuring a chunky platform, rugged lug sole, rounded toe and a tonal trim. The towering style from the fashion brand comes with a whopping price tag of $1,630.

jennifer lopez, Alaia Velvet Platform Hiker Boots
Jennifer Lopez leaving Z100 radio station wearing a fur vest and Alaia black velvet platform hiker boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old entertainer, who has been promoting her new single “Medicine,” also showed off a neutral-hued fur vest that dropped below her knees, worn over a white tank with black high-waisted trousers with ribbon detailing. She accessorized her bold look with aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, an Hermès cuff bracelet and a black crocodile Birkin bag.

Alaia Velvet Platform Hiker Boots, jennifer lopez
A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez wearing Alaia’s black velvet platform hiker ankle boots featuring an over 6-inch stiletto heel.
CREDIT: Splash

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s best street-style moments.

