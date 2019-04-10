Jennifer Lopez, How Are You Walking in Those 6-Inch Platform Boots?

As one of the world’s top entertainers, Jennifer Lopez has become a pro at strutting her stuff in sky-high heels, be it onstage or the streets.
That inimitable style was put on display today when the triple-threat star was photographed leaving the Z100 radio station in NYC sporting platform boots that boasted a stiletto heel more than 6 inches high.
Lopez opted for Alaia’s black velvet lace-up hiker ankle boots, featuring a chunky platform, rugged lug sole, rounded toe and a tonal trim. The towering style from the fashion brand comes with a whopping price tag of $1,630.
The 49-year-old entertainer, who has been promoting her new single “Medicine,” also showed off a neutral-hued fur vest that dropped below her knees, worn over a white tank with black high-waisted trousers with ribbon detailing. She accessorized her bold look with aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, an Hermès cuff bracelet and a black crocodile Birkin bag.
Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s best street-style moments.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a 65-Inch Ponytail With Stripper Heels in ‘Medicine’ Music Video
J-Lo Drinks a Green Smoothie in Sky-High Platform Stud Boots on ‘Hustlers’ Set