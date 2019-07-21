Jennifer Lopez Braves the NYC Heatwave in a Sweatsuit & Her Go-To Glittery Flip-Flops

Temperatures may have reached over 100 degrees in New York on Saturday, but Jennifer Lopez rode out the heatwave in a covered-up look.

The 49-year-old hit the streets in a slightly cropped Givenchy crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweats.

Jennifer Lopez wore gold Havaianas flip-flops and a Givenchy sweatshirt in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Lopez’ Havaianas. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the mom of two went with a more weather-appropriate style: flip-flops. From Brazilian brand Havaianas, the sandals featured a glittery gold upper for an elevated twist. The shimmery flip-flops are sold on Zappos.com for $34; they’re also for sale in black, pale pink and silver.

Rose gold glittery flip-flops from Havaianas. CREDIT: Zappos.com

Lopez finished off her casual look with an oversized pair of aviator sunglasses.

In recent weeks, Havaianas have been Lopez’ go-to in between concert dates on her “It’s My Party” tour. The “Second Act” star went for a low-key look Friday as she stepped out in New York in a camo-print Guess sweatsuit and the same glittery Havaianas she chose yesterday.

Jennifer Lopez wore a camouflage Guess sweatsuit with gold Havaianas July 19. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to fashion, there’s no denying the “On the Floor” singer’s influence. In addition to collaborations with brands such as Quay and Giuseppe Zanotti, Lopez was awarded the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon award in June. Previous recipients of the honor include Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement announcing the award. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

