Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Gold-Accented Adidas That Match Her Leggings

As a big gym buff, Jennifer Lopez has mastered the art of chic workout style.

The “On the Floor” singer was spotted at the gym in Miami yesterday wearing a white sports bra and gold-flecked leggings from Beyond Yoga ($110).

Jennifer Lopez out and about in Miami Aug. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Second Act” star went with Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers that featured a metallic pop to complement her leggings.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The sneakers have a lace-up front, a stretch-sock insole and a mesh/fabric upper; the outsole is made of rubber. J-Lo’s pair was white with rose gold stripes. The Edge Lux 3, which costs $85, is available to shop on Neiman Marcus’ website now.

Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Lopez completed her look with aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and her Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, known to be one of the most expensive and rare handbags in the world. While the Adidas kicks come in at under $100, the Birkin reportedly is worth over $100,000.

When it comes to workout sneakers, J-Lo’s longtime go-to has been the Nike Air Presto, which she owns in multiple colorways.

However, the Edge Lux 3s seem to be a new favorite. The “Maid in Manhattan” actress sported the style in July while out in New York with Max and Emme, her 11-year-old twins.

Jennifer Lopez with son Max in July in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

