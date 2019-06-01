J-Lo Looks Chic in $2,700 Gucci Dress & Strappy Sandals for Kids’ School Event in Miami

Jennifer Lopez may be one of the most famous stars in the world, but she’s also a busy mom of two.

The 49-year-old made time for her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, as she attended an event for the duo in Miami yesterday alongside ex-husband Marc Anthony and current beau Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez at a school function for her kids in Miami on May 31. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Shades of Blue” star looked chic for the occasion in a yellow tweed dress by Gucci. The $2,700 piece — which is available for purchase on Farfetch.com — features gold-tone logo detailing at the waist and a white collar.

Jennifer Lopez in a yellow Gucci dress with nude sandals out alongside Alex Rodriguez. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “On the Floor” singer went with strappy nude sandals with a pin-thin stiletto heel.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star wore her hair pulled back into a slick bun. She accessorized with a white quilted Chanel handbag, teal drop earrings and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Meanwhile, A-Rod wore a white button-down shirt with dark gray pants. The 43-year-old ex-baseball player dressed down his look with Balmain sneakers.

Later in the day, J-Lo swapped her Gucci outfit for more casual attire as she hit the gym. She wore a gray-blue cropped sweatshirt with printed Niyama Sol leggings for her workout.

Jennifer Lopez in Niyama Sol leggings and Nike sneakers at the gym in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Second Act” actress selected gray Nike sneakers with a ridged white outsole and a gray bumper to complete her sporty look.

