J-Lo Looks Chic in $2,700 Gucci Dress & Strappy Sandals for Kids’ School Event in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez may be one of the most famous stars in the world, but she’s also a busy mom of two.

The 49-year-old made time for her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, as she attended an event for the duo in Miami yesterday alongside ex-husband Marc Anthony and current beau Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez at a school function for her kids in Miami on May 31.
Jennifer Lopez at a school function for her kids in Miami on May 31.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Shades of Blue” star looked chic for the occasion in a yellow tweed dress by Gucci. The $2,700 piece — which is available for purchase on Farfetch.com — features gold-tone logo detailing at the waist and a white collar.

Jennifer Lopez in a yellow Gucci dress with nude sandals out alongside Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer Lopez in a yellow Gucci dress with nude sandals out alongside Alex Rodriguez.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “On the Floor” singer went with strappy nude sandals with a pin-thin stiletto heel.

A close-up look at J-Lo's sandals.
A close-up look at J-Lo’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star wore her hair pulled back into a slick bun. She accessorized with a white quilted Chanel handbag, teal drop earrings and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Meanwhile, A-Rod wore a white button-down shirt with dark gray pants. The 43-year-old ex-baseball player dressed down his look with Balmain sneakers.

Later in the day, J-Lo swapped her Gucci outfit for more casual attire as she hit the gym. She wore a gray-blue cropped sweatshirt with printed Niyama Sol leggings for her workout.

Jennifer Lopez in Niyama Sol leggings and Nike sneakers at the gym in Miami.
Jennifer Lopez in Niyama Sol leggings and Nike sneakers at the gym in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Second Act” actress selected gray Nike sneakers with a ridged white outsole and a gray bumper to complete her sporty look.

