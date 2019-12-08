Jennifer Lopez Hosts ‘SNL’ in THE Versace Dress With Matching Leaf-Print Sandals

Jennifer Lopez knows how to cause a stir.

The pop star arrived on the “Saturday Night Live” stage in New York yesterday clad a tuxedo. But by the time her opening monologue was over, J-Lo had changed in the Versace dress she wore to close the label’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show.

Jennifer Lopez begins her “Saturday Night Live” monologue. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Jennifer Lopez with the Radio City Rockettes onstage at “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Lopez’s outfit change was a speedy one. After performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” alongside the Radio City Rockettes, she hid behind the dance troop to pull on the gown, which she teamed with the same shoes she’d worn on the runway: leaf-emblazoned, strappy green sandals.

The jungle-print, plunging gown is a reissued version of the dress Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, which famously led to such a high number of search queries that Google Images was born.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hustlers” actress generated nearly as much buzz with her look at MFW in September. When Lopez shared an initial video of the moment to Instagram, her post performed 2.5 times better than her average, with an engagement rate of 3.4% (high for Instagram), according to data from Social Studies.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

The influencer marketing agency noted that J-Lo also experienced significant follower growth. She added 165,000 new followers the day of the Versace show, tacking on around 141,000 the following day — about double her typical daily gains.

