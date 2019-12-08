Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Hosts ‘SNL’ in THE Versace Dress With Matching Leaf-Print Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez knows how to cause a stir.

The pop star arrived on the “Saturday Night Live” stage in New York yesterday clad a tuxedo. But by the time her opening monologue was over, J-Lo had changed in the Versace dress she wore to close the label’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show.

jennifer lopez, j-lo, tuxedo, snl, monologue, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jennifer Lopez" Episode 1775 -- Pictured: Host Jennifer Lopez during the Monologue on Saturday, December 7, 2019 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Jennifer Lopez begins her “Saturday Night Live” monologue.
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, jlo, jennifer lopez, versace dress, radio city rockettes, -- "Jennifer Lopez" Episode 1775 -- Pictured: Host Jennifer Lopez with The Rockettes during the Monologue on Saturday, December 7, 2019 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Jennifer Lopez with the Radio City Rockettes onstage at “Saturday Night Live.”
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Lopez’s outfit change was a speedy one. After performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” alongside the Radio City Rockettes, she hid behind the dance troop to pull on the gown, which she teamed with the same shoes she’d worn on the runway: leaf-emblazoned, strappy green sandals.

The jungle-print, plunging gown is a reissued version of the dress Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, which famously led to such a high number of search queries that Google Images was born.

Jennifer Lopez, versace, the dress, jungle print dress, abs, Award Room at the 42nd Annual Grammy AwardsFebruary 23, 2000 Los Angeles, CA Jennifer Lopez Award Room at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center.Photo® Eric Charbonneau / BEImages
Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hustlers” actress generated nearly as much buzz with her look at MFW in September. When Lopez shared an initial video of the moment to Instagram, her post performed 2.5 times better than her average, with an engagement rate of 3.4% (high for Instagram), according to data from Social Studies.

Jennifer Lopez Versace on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show.
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

The influencer marketing agency noted that J-Lo also experienced significant follower growth. She added 165,000 new followers the day of the Versace show, tacking on around 141,000 the following day — about double her typical daily gains.

