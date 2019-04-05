J-Lo Drinks a Green Smoothie in Sky-High Platform Stud Boots on Hustlers Set

Jennifer Lopez struts around in sky-high platforms with ease. On the set of her new stripper film “Hustlers” yesterday, the entertainer was spotted casually drinking a green juice — while wearing towering stiletto boots.
The newly engaged actress, 49. modeled black leather hot pants with a plunging navy top featuring a gold chain pattern underneath a cozy long black puffer coat.
J-Lo’s black leather ankle boots boast a studded buckle-strap design, a rounded toe and an ultra-high heel were undoubtedly the star of her look, though. The mother of two further accessorized with aviator sunglasses, hoop earrings, a necklace and an embellished belt.
While Lopez’s main passions are acting and singing, she teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti on a shoe capsule last year. “Jennifer is an icon and has an innate sense of style. My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that,” Zanotti told FN of their collaboration.
Flip through the gallery for some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks.
