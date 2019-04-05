J-Lo Drinks a Green Smoothie in Sky-High Platform Stud Boots on Hustlers Set

Jennifer Lopez struts around in sky-high platforms with ease. On the set of her new stripper film “Hustlers” yesterday, the entertainer was spotted casually drinking a green juice — while wearing towering stiletto boots.

Related Jennifer Lopez Gives Menswear-Inspo a Feminine Twist in a Chic Tuxedo and Zipper Booties Jennifer Lopez Struts Out in Fluffy Vest & Towering Booties on 'Hustlers' Set J-Lo Shows Off Sculpted Abs in a Pink Bikini With 5.5-Inch White-Hot Heels for 'Hustlers' Movie

The newly engaged actress, 49. modeled black leather hot pants with a plunging navy top featuring a gold chain pattern underneath a cozy long black puffer coat.

Jennifer Lopez drinking a green smoothie on the set of her new film in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

J-Lo’s black leather ankle boots boast a studded buckle-strap design, a rounded toe and an ultra-high heel were undoubtedly the star of her look, though. The mother of two further accessorized with aviator sunglasses, hoop earrings, a necklace and an embellished belt.

Jennifer Lopez on the set of ‘Hustlers’ wearing leather pants and studded platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

While Lopez’s main passions are acting and singing, she teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti on a shoe capsule last year. “Jennifer is an icon and has an innate sense of style. My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that,” Zanotti told FN of their collaboration.

A closer look at J-Lo wearing black leather studded ankle boots featuring a sky-high stiletto heel. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Gives Menswear-Inspo a Feminine Twist in a Chic Tuxedo and Zipper Booties