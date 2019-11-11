Jennifer Lopez Combines Two Trends in All-Green + Pointy Pumps

Jennifer Lopez’s newest ensemble has us green with envy.
The “Hustlers” star stepped out in New York today wearing a head-to-toe monochromatic green look consisting of a green turtleneck sweater with fuzzy accents and a thin belt as well as matching satin pants.
On her feet, J-Lo wore very high turquoise green suede pumps by Jimmy Choo with a thin heel and a pointed toe. The luxury label’s Anouk style is set on a 4.7-inch heel and comes in several colors and fabrications; it retails for $650 on Farfetch.com. She accessorized with a snakeskin handbag; the print is one of fall’s big trends. The touch of a contrasting accessory to the one-shade ensemble added a much-needed variation to the palette — and incorporated two trends in one look.
Monochrome dressing is a wardrobe hack anyone can employ. Wearing one color creates a streamlined, instantly put-together look, which is why it’s favored by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski.
Lopez herself has done the styling trend this fall already in a blue Max Mara coat and Buscemi boots while out in New York in October.
Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Films ‘Marry Me’ in 5-Inch Booties & Leather Shorts