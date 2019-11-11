Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Combines Two Trends in All-Green + Pointy Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

jennifer-lopez-green-monochrome
February 2019
January 2019
December 2018
December 2018
Jennifer Lopez’s newest ensemble has us green with envy.

The “Hustlers” star stepped out in New York today wearing a head-to-toe monochromatic green look consisting of a green turtleneck sweater with fuzzy accents and a thin belt as well as matching satin pants.

jennifer lopez, jlo, green, monochrome, new york, jimmy choo anouk pumps
Jennifer Lopez steps out in New York in a monochromatic ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, jlo, green, monochrome, new york, jimmy choo anouk pumps
Jennifer Lopez steps out in New York in a monochromatic ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, jlo, green, monochrome, new york, jimmy choo anouk pumps
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s Anouk pumps by Jimmy Choo.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, J-Lo wore very high turquoise green suede pumps by Jimmy Choo with a thin heel and a pointed toe. The luxury label’s Anouk style is set on a 4.7-inch heel and comes in several colors and fabrications; it retails for $650 on Farfetch.com. She accessorized with a snakeskin handbag; the print is one of fall’s big trends. The touch of a contrasting accessory to the one-shade ensemble added a much-needed variation to the palette — and incorporated two trends in one look.

Monochrome dressing is a wardrobe hack anyone can employ. Wearing one color creates a streamlined, instantly put-together look, which is why it’s favored by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski.

Lopez herself has done the styling trend this fall already in a blue Max Mara coat and Buscemi boots while out in New York in October.

Jennifer Lopez, max mara coat, Buscemi boots, celebrity style, street style, nyc, jeans, Valentino purse, sunglasses
Jennifer Lopez in a Max Mara coat and Buscemi boots in New York Oct. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News
Jennifer Lopez, work boots, Buscemi, celebrity style, street style, New York city
A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks.

