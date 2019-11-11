Jennifer Lopez Combines Two Trends in All-Green + Pointy Pumps

Jennifer Lopez’s newest ensemble has us green with envy.

The “Hustlers” star stepped out in New York today wearing a head-to-toe monochromatic green look consisting of a green turtleneck sweater with fuzzy accents and a thin belt as well as matching satin pants.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in New York in a monochromatic ensemble with Jimmy Choo ’s Anouk pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s Anouk pumps by Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, J-Lo wore very high turquoise green suede pumps by Jimmy Choo with a thin heel and a pointed toe. The luxury label’s Anouk style is set on a 4.7-inch heel and comes in several colors and fabrications; it retails for $650 on Farfetch.com. She accessorized with a snakeskin handbag; the print is one of fall’s big trends. The touch of a contrasting accessory to the one-shade ensemble added a much-needed variation to the palette — and incorporated two trends in one look.

Monochrome dressing is a wardrobe hack anyone can employ. Wearing one color creates a streamlined, instantly put-together look, which is why it’s favored by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski.

Lopez herself has done the styling trend this fall already in a blue Max Mara coat and Buscemi boots while out in New York in October.

Jennifer Lopez in a Max Mara coat and Buscemi boots in New York Oct. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

