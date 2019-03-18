Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Oversized McQueen Sneakers & Massive Engagement Ring on Date Night

It’s been a little over a week since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged while vacationing in the Bahamas, but they’re still glowing.

Stepping out for dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar in Manhattan on Sunday night, the duo walked arm in arm, showing off matching tans, with J-Lo flashing her massive diamond rock from the former baseball star. In addition to her new ring, the 49-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker wore a white coat with a matching fur scarf and ripped skinny jeans.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her engagement ring while leaving Polo Bar in NYC with A-Rod. CREDIT: Splash

The mother of twins accessorized with gold Jennifer Fisher Samira hoop earrings and an Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag. She completed her look with Alexander McQueen’s popular white sneakers featuring an exaggerated sole. The style retails for $418.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Alexander McQueen’s oversized-sole sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, A-Rod, who proposed to the songstress on March 9, looked dapper in a gray plaid coat paired over a gray sweater with navy pants and navy shoes.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez wearing Alexander McQueen’s popular white leather sneakers featuring an exaggerated sole and a black heel tab. CREDIT: Splash

