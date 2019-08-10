Jennifer Lopez Wears Extremely Bedazzled Boots on Her ‘It’s My Party’ Concert Tour

Jennifer Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour brought her chart-topping music to El-Alamein, Egypt, last night and her outfit changes didn’t fail to impress.

The “Medicine” singer wore at least six different looks throughout the show, all with their own unique style, color and flair, and all styled by Rob Zangardi.

Her blue bodysuit was coated in beads, sequins and fringe with cut-outs around the chest from Zuhair Murad.

Her matching over-the-knee boots were an equally eccentric pair covered in rhinestones, a bedazzled cap toe and more fringe.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her “It’s My Party” tour in El-Alamein, Egypt, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Egypt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her neon green Nicolas Jebran bodysuit, which featured sheer panels and Swarovski crystals, she completed it with matching over-the-knee boots embellished with rhinestones.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her “It’s My Party” tour in El-Alamein, Egypt, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Egypt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her third pair of eye-catching boots were gold and embellished with sequins that tied together with her gold chainlink bodysuit by The Blonds.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her “It’s My Party” tour in El-Alamein, Egypt, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Egypt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hustlers” star changed it up when she put on a romantic red top and skirt set that contained its own touch of glittering detail.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her “It’s My Party” tour in El-Alamein, Egypt, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Egypt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For this look, Lopez went with a set of lace-up silver heeled booties that peeped out from the high-leg slit of her skirt.

She then paid tribute to her home state of New York with a performance, including dancers in NY Yankees baseball hats. The singer, too, wore her own hat along with a see-through bodysuit topped with white chaps and a connecting jacket by Namilia.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her “It’s My Party” tour in El-Alamein, Egypt, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The final look featured a long-sleeve, one-leg piece from Versace, It came embellished with gold beads and sequins across the whole body.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her “It’s My Party” tour in El-Alamein, Egypt, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

J-Lo shared a video of the outfit on her Instagram page from a show in Turkey, captioning the post: “Just one cheek… #mybirthdaysuit #itsmypartytour #Antalya Beautiful show last night in Turkey!!”

The tour started in July in Massachusetts and finishes tomorrow with a final stop in St. Petersburg, Russia.

