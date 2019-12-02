J-Lo Suits Up in Dolce & Gabbana With 6-Inch Platforms for ‘Hustlers’ Screening

Jennifer Lopez suited up in style for a “Hustlers” screening in New York yesterday.

Lopez, 50, wore a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit consisting of a blazer, vest and wide-leg pants.

Jennifer Lopez wears Dolce & Gabbana with Aläia boots at a “Hustlers” screening on Dec.1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pop star teamed the suit with Aläia platform ankle boots set on a sky-high 6.25-inch heel. The shoes boast a rugged lug sole, a lace-up front and a rounded toe. They’re available to shop on Barneys.com now, marked down from $1,630 to $1,173.

While out and about, Lopez braved the cool New York weather in a long black coat from Max Mara. She accessorized with a black leather Escada handbag.

J-Lo was joined in conversation by co-stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles. Comedian Will Ferrell hosted the screening.

Jennifer Lopez with Will Ferrell at the “Hustlers” screening in New York, Dec. 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “On the Floor” singer was named the global face of Coach on Nov. 19, joining other ambassadors including Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix.”

In addition to her new Coach partnership, the A-lister has worked with Giuseppe Zanotti, Guess and Quay in recent years.

