J-Lo Gives Off Major ’70s Vibes in Plunging Denim Jumpsuit & Summery Wedges

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is throwing it way back with her latest look.

The “On the Floor” singer stepped out alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children in Miami today sporting a ’70s-inspired ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez step out in Miami on April 20.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez step out in Miami on April 20.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 49-year-old wore a low-cut denim jumpsuit with three-quarters sleeves and flared pant legs. Her shoes were beige suedelike wedges with a raffia sole.

jennifer lopez, j lo, wedge sandals, celebrity style, miami
A closeup shot of J-Lo’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez carried a snake-print Hermès Birkin bag and wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The “Shades of Blue” actress accessorized with a black studded cuff bracelet, oversized hoop earrings and racing sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez model casual looks on their lunch date.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez model casual looks on their lunch date.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Rodriguez went for a casual ensemble in a form-fitting black T-shirt and sweats. For shoes, the 43-year-old ex-New York Yankee went with white sneakers that had black strap detailing.

alex rodriguez, a rod, sneakers, celebrity style, shoes
A closer look at A-Rod’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Whether she’s on the red carpet or the streets, J-Lo never fails to turn heads with her style. In recognition of her fashion influence, the “Second Act” star is being honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman and famed designer Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

She will be presented with the honor — whose past recipients include Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams — at the CFDA Awards in June.

