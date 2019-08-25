Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Mesh Dress With See-Through Louboutin Stilettos

Jennifer Lopez coordinated her dress with her heels in the chicest way as she promoted new movie “Hustlers” on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old showed up at the first stop on her press tour clad in a black and white ensemble — consisting of a dress and heels that both featured mesh details.

Lopez sported a white long-sleeved minidress with a black mesh band at the middle from David Koma.

For footwear, the “On the Floor” singer opted for a pair of fishnet Christian Louboutin Follies Resille pumps. The Louboutins — which feature a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel, suede trim at the heel and a pointed toe — are sold out, but they previously retailed for $745 on Net-a-porter.com.

The Christian Louboutin Pigalle Resille pump. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The “Second Act” actress completed her look with Anna Karin Karlsson sunglasses ($1,296 from Farfetch.com) and an Hermes Birkin bag with croc-print.

Lopez has had Louboutin’s Follies Resille pumps in her closet for a while. The statement-making stilettos were her choice for a June 2018 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” On the talk show, the musician paired her heels with a gray and black tweed bustier dress.

Jennifer Lopez wore a tweed dress and Louboutins to a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, the “World of Dance” judge is a big fan of top brands such as Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti. She collaborated with the latter on multiple capsule collections.

“She’s a strong woman with a strong personality and is fantastically rare,” Zanotti told FN of Lopez in a 2017 interview. “For me, I was very honored to work with her.”

