Jennifer Lopez Does Summer’s Biggest Sandal Trend But With an Elevated Twist

Flip-flops are big for summer 2019, with celebrities and fashion fans jumping on the trend.

The latest to take on flip-flops? None other than Jennifer Lopez.

Prior to her performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night, J-Lo was spotted out and about wearing a sweatsuit and the casual sandals, perfect for showing off her polished pedicure.

J-Lo out and about in New York wearing a sweatsuit and Havianas flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash News

While Lopez is no stranger to wearing high-end labels, she opted for an affordable shoe style yesterday. The “Second Act” star’s flip-flops were from Havianas, the Brazilian brand that’s nearly synonymous with flip-flops. The classic rubber sandals were in gold and elevated with crystal detailing at the big toe.

A closer look at J-Lo’s flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash News

The “On the Floor” singer wore her hair tucked into a towel and accessorized with a pair of oversize shades from her collaboration with Quay.

When it comes to fashion, there’s no denying Lopez’s influence. In addition to collaborations with brands like Quay and Giuseppe Zanotti, the hitmaker was awarded the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon award last month. Previous recipients of the honor include Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement announcing the award. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.

