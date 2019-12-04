Jennifer Lopez Teams a Tartan Coat With Stuart Weitzman Boots in NYC

Jennifer Lopez turned the streets of New York into her runway yesterday.

The 50-year-old pop star stepped out in an oversize red tartan wool coat from Coach, which featured leather trim, a pocket chain and turnlock closures. The coat retails on Coach.com for $1,200 but is marked down to $720.

Jennifer Lopez wears a red tartan Coach coat with Stuart Weitzman boots in New York, Dec. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lopez wore Stuart Weitzman’s Natalia thigh-high boots. The black leather boots have a pointed toe and a slender heel. They’re sold out, but they can be purchased on the resale market; the shoes are priced at about $400 on eBay.com.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s Stuart Weitzman boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Hustlers” actress accessorized with a black leather handbag with gold hardware.

J-Lo was named the global face of Coach on Nov. 19, joining other ambassadors, including Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix.”

Jennifer Lopez wears a red tartan Coach coat with Stuart Weitzman boots in New York, Dec. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

The “World of Dance” judge has landed other high-profile fashion gigs in the past, including collaborations with Giuseppe Zanotti, Guess and Quay. For red carpet appearances, Lopez tends to choose heels from labels such as Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she loves Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers and Nike Air Presto trainers.

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved through the years.

Want more?

J-Lo Wears a Feathered Dress + Soaring Platform Sandals at the Gotham Awards

J-Lo Suits Up in Dolce & Gabbana With 6-Inch Platforms for ‘Hustlers’ Screening

J-Lo & A-Rod Match in Monochromatic Ensembles for Black Friday Shopping