J-Lo Jets Into NYC in Monogrammed Shearling Coach Jacket + Block-Heeled Boots

Jennifer Lopez is Coach’s newest brand ambassador — and she’s already wearing the label in her spare time.

The pop star, 50, posed on Instagram today in a monogrammed shearling Coach coat with gold buttons and black leather pockets ($2,650 on the brand’s site) during a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

J-Lo layered the coat over a white cable-knit sweater and distressed jeans. On her feet, she sported block-heeled boots that appeared to be fabricated in velvet.

“Rolling up on New York like… let’s goooo,” Lopez captioned the image.

The “Hustlers” actress was named the global face of Coach on Nov. 19, joining other ambassadors including Yara Shahidi and Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix.”

Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Coach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Benjamin Rosser/BFA

Lopez has landed other high-profile fashion gigs in the past, including collaborations with Giuseppe Zanotti, Guess and Quay.

The A-lister got a head start on her holiday shopping on Black Friday, Nov. 29, stepping out alongside Alex Rodriguez in Beverly Hills, Calif. For her shopping expedition, Lopez wore black leather pants with her go-to Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez wears leather pants and Alexander McQueen sneakers to shop in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Nov. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Exclusive: Alex Rodriguez Talks J-Lo’s Sneaker Collection, Wedding Shoes and More at Sneakersnstuff

Jennifer Lopez, in All Green, Combines Two Trends With Pointed-Toe Pumps

J-Lo Performs in Fierce Thigh-Highs With Her Name on Them at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina