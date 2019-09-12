Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Pops in Tangerine Dress & $200 See-Through Pumps on ‘The View’

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of a busy press tour promoting her upcoming film, “Hustlers” — and she’s showing chic outfit aplenty as she heads around New York.

The 50-year-old made two more stops yesterday, appearing on “The View” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

For her daytime appearance on “The View,” the “Shades of Blue” actress wore a $1,900 tangerine-colored dress from Alex Perry.

She teamed the one-shouldered frock with see-through pumps, opting for $200 pumps from Jessica Rich. The hand-cut shoes feature a pointed silhouette, silver detailing and a soaring 4.7-inch heel; they’re available to shop on the designer’s site.

Jessica Rich, see-through pumps
See-through pumps from Jessica Rich.
CREDIT: Jessicarich.com

As she exited “The View,” Lopez wore a halter-style Cushnie jumpsuit with flared legs and a cinched waist. Her heels were hidden underneath the wide legs of the pants.

Jennifer Lopez, the view, jumpsuit, cushnie outfit, leather, celebrity style, Exits The View TV TapingABC Studio, NYPictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5115113 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez leaving a taping of “The View.”
CREDIT: Splash News

In the evening, the “On the Floor” singer headed to her “Late Night With Seth Meyers” appearance wearing a business-chic look. She wore a head-to-toe Fendi look: a white button-down shirt ($3,980) and wide-legged, taupe-colored trousers ($1,490).

Jennifer Lopez, fendi, white blouse, wide-legged pants, black sandals, fendi bag, 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' TV show, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2019Wearing Fendi Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113157x
Jennifer Lopez heads to the set of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ensemble was completed by strappy black sandals and a striped sheepskin Fendi baguette bag.

Jennifer Lopez, fendi, white blouse, wide-legged pants, black sandals, fendi bag, 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' TV show, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2019Wearing Fendi Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113157x
A close-up look at J-Lo’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to on-duty shoe style, J-Lo loves soaring heels, often opting for styles from well-known designers such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

The “Second Act” star has worked on a number of fashion collabs over the years, including multiple shoe capsules with Zanotti.

“What I love most about Giuseppe is that he can mix skillful craftsmanship, gorgeous silhouettes and so much originality,” Lopez told FN of their partnership in a 2017 interview. “He can truly make any woman feel confident and sexy. The level of quality and artistry makes him one of the very best shoe designers and someone I definitely wanted to work with.”

Click through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s street style.

