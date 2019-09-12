Jennifer Lopez Pops in Tangerine Dress & $200 See-Through Pumps on ‘The View’

Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of a busy press tour promoting her upcoming film, “Hustlers” — and she’s showing chic outfit aplenty as she heads around New York.
The 50-year-old made two more stops yesterday, appearing on “The View” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
For her daytime appearance on “The View,” the “Shades of Blue” actress wore a $1,900 tangerine-colored dress from Alex Perry.
She teamed the one-shouldered frock with see-through pumps, opting for $200 pumps from Jessica Rich. The hand-cut shoes feature a pointed silhouette, silver detailing and a soaring 4.7-inch heel; they’re available to shop on the designer’s site.
As she exited “The View,” Lopez wore a halter-style Cushnie jumpsuit with flared legs and a cinched waist. Her heels were hidden underneath the wide legs of the pants.
In the evening, the “On the Floor” singer headed to her “Late Night With Seth Meyers” appearance wearing a business-chic look. She wore a head-to-toe Fendi look: a white button-down shirt ($3,980) and wide-legged, taupe-colored trousers ($1,490).
The ensemble was completed by strappy black sandals and a striped sheepskin Fendi baguette bag.
When it comes to on-duty shoe style, J-Lo loves soaring heels, often opting for styles from well-known designers such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.
The “Second Act” star has worked on a number of fashion collabs over the years, including multiple shoe capsules with Zanotti.
“What I love most about Giuseppe is that he can mix skillful craftsmanship, gorgeous silhouettes and so much originality,” Lopez told FN of their partnership in a 2017 interview. “He can truly make any woman feel confident and sexy. The level of quality and artistry makes him one of the very best shoe designers and someone I definitely wanted to work with.”
