Jennifer Lopez Wears a $100,000 Outfit on Bargain H&M Shopping Trip With Daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez is one of the world’s biggest entertainers, and she often dresses the part. The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker often steps out in extravagant, multi-thousand-dollar looks and yesterday was no different.

For a shopping trip to Hudson Yards in New York City with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, and her sister Lydia, J-Lo wore a pale blue Vince long hair faux fur coat retailing at nearly $700 with light denim jeans and white leather Alexander McQueen oversized sole sneakers costing slightly over $400.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Vince coat with Alexander McQueen oversized sole sneakers and an Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag. CREDIT: Splash

The 49-year-old mother of two accessorized with $60 Quay x J-Lo’s All In aviator sunglasses and an Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, known to be one of the most expensive and rare handbags in the world. The “Dinero” singer has been toting the pricey bag, which costs more than $100,000.

Jennifer Lopez shopping at Hudson Yards in New York City with her sister Lydia and daughter Emme. CREDIT: Splash

In December of 2018, Christie’s Auction House sold a Himalayan Birkin featuring 18 karat white gold and diamond hardware for $295,938.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez wearing Alexander McQueen’s popular white leather sneakers featuring an exaggerated sole and a black heel tab. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of J-Lo’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Show Off Coordinating Workout Looks Following Engagement News

Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Sheer-Paneled Leggings and Bright Orange Nikes With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez Makes a Fierce Arrival in a Power Suit With Spiky Stiletto Heel Booties at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’