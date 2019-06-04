J-Lo Closes the Carpet Down in a Glittery Crop Top, Long Skirt and Massive Heels at CFDA Awards 2019

To no one’s surprise, Jennifer Lopez had the most spectacular arrival on the carpet tonight at the 2019 CFDA Awards in New York. She is the Fashion Icon Award winner, of course.
The entertainer wore a Ralph Lauren two-piece in an orange-red tone that had a dramatic train. The top was covered in sequins and cut just above her abs. The skirt’s floor-length hem kept her shoes mostly covered, but its front slit gave her towering heels, done in the same color, a bit of a show. The shoes had a peep-toe front, chunky platform and around a 5-inch heel.
Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, looked dapper in a tuxedo with Chelsea boots.
La La Anthony chatted with FN on the red carpet about her tips for standing in heels. “It’s all about the core,” she revealed. The actress. who was joined by Ruthie Davis, had on the shoe designer’s black sandals that featured delicate straps up the leg and PVC crisscross straps around the toe.
Below, the full list of honorees and nominated designers.
Womenswear Designer of the Year: Brandon Maxwell, Marc Jacobs, Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.
Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York.
Emerging Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augustofor Staud.
The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.
The Founder’s Award: Carine Roitfeld.
The Media Award: Lynn Yaeger.
The Positive Change Award: Eileen Fisher.
Fashion Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Mackie
Board of Director’s Tribute Award: Barbie Founder’s Award: Carine Roitfeld
In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.
See the star-studded red carpet arrivals at the 2019 CFDA Awards.
