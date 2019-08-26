J-Lo & Cardi B Coordinate Gold Heels for ‘Hustlers’ Photo Call

Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B both chose gold heels at the Beverly Hills, Calif. photo call for their new movie, “Hustlers” yesterday — but that doesn’t mean their outfits were similar. Each woman showed off her unique style sensibility, right down to the shoes.

J-Lo wore a brown leather Zimmermann fall ’19 look that consisted of an ankle-skimming dress ($3,750) and a beret ($250).

Jennifer Lopez in a Zimmermann look with Casadei shoes. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “World of Dance” judge went with gold slingback Casadei pumps set on a slim stiletto heel. The pointy-toed pumps featured a sparkly upper with a sleek cap toe.

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Casadei heels. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Cardi turned heads in a patterned, vintage dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. The “I Like It” rapper teamed her dress with snakeskin stiletto sandals by Jessica Rich, which boast supportive straps lacing up the calf and a gold statement heel. The shoes retail for $198 on the designer’s website.

Cardi B in Jean Paul Gaultier and Jessica Rich heels. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A closer look at Cardi B’s Jessica Rich sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Reebok ambassador completed her look with Fenty sunglasses and oversized hoops by Lynn Ban.

The A-listers were joined at the photo call by co-stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. Palmer wore strappy pink sandals, while Reinhart opted for a minimalist white ankle-strap sandal. Meanwhile, Wu kept it classic in black ankle-strap pumps with a pointed silhouette.

(L-R) Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart at the “Hustlers” film photo call. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

“Hustlers” premieres in theaters on Sept. 13. The film also features Julia Stiles and Lizzo.

