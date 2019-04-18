J-Lo Looks Ready for Business in Blade Heels and a Little Black Dress With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez sported a businesslike look as she stepped out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in New York yesterday.

The 49-year-old wore a slim-fitting black dress with leopard-print cuffs and a high neckline.

Jennifer Lopez exiting a car with Alex Rodriguez in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “On the Floor” singer went with Casadei’s soaring Blade heels. The pumps have a sky-high narrow razor-blade heel and a pointed silhouette; they’re made in Italy.

A closeup look at J-Lo’s Casadei pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Second Act” star pulled together her look with $60 cat-eye Quay x JLo Reina sunglasses and a black Hermes Birkin bag done in crocodile leather. She wore her light brown locks pin-straight and flowing over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez looked equally businesslike in a fitted navy suit with a pale blue collared shirt underneath. The former New York Yankee finished his ensemble with dark sunglasses and shiny black dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in businesslike looks April 17 in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez’ influence in the fashion realm is undoubtable, and the A-lister is being honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Awards in June.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman and famed designer Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

