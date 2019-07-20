Jennifer Lopez Goes Incognito in a Camouflage Guess Outfit and Flip-Flops

Jennifer Lopez starred in Guess’ spring ’18 campaign, and the entertainer again teamed up with the fashion label for her “It’s My Party” tour.

It’s no surprise that the iconic hitmaker was snapped modeling a bold-yet-relatable Guess look while en route to her performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Friday. Lopez, 49, appeared to be trying to go incognito in a $49 camouflage hoodie featuring bright neon yellow logo details paired with matching drawstring joggers.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Guess camo logo hoodie with matching joggers and gold flip-flops CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, the engaged mother of two showed off shimmery gold flip-flops. It’s rare to see Lopez sporting the popular summer shoe style — she’s more likely to be spotted wearing platform sandals or sleek runners.

Jennifer Lopez goes undercover while heading to her performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. CREDIT: Splash

The “Dinero” singer completed her casual ensemble by adding some oversized frames.

A close-up look at J-Lo wearing shimmery gold flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash

Fans will be able to purchase a range of Guess items if they attend one of J-Lo’s concerts. Some pieces will also be available online and in select stores.

