J-Lo Looks Fierce in Crystal-Covered Bodysuit & Boots to Kick Off It’s My Party Tour

When it comes to head-turning onstage style, Jennifer Lopez has still got it.

Lopez, 49, kicked off her It’s My Party tour in style yesterday, hitting the stage in Los Angeles in a series of show-stopping looks showing off her gym-honed figure.

While the “On The Floor” singer did outfit changes aplenty, perhaps the most eye-catching of them all was her opening look. She hit the stage in a one-legged, plunging Versace jumpsuit covered completely in Swarovski crystals. She teamed the jumpsuit with custom dance booties designed by Burju and ruffled silk wings.

Another elaborate outfit consisted of an embellished bodysuit with fringe detailing by The Blonds, which J-Lo paired with glittery gold knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman.

The hitmaker additionally performed in a Nicolas Jebran bodysuit that adhered to the popular neon trend. The long-sleeved suit showed skin aplenty with strategically placed cut-out detailing throughout. The designer created matching green boots for J-Lo to make for a sleek, monochrome look.

A similarly sultry outfit consisted of a plunging white, embellished ensemble custom-made for her by Namila, which came complete with fierce chaps.

In a moment that had the audience teary-eyed, the “Shades of Blue” actress performed with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme. She commanded attention in a ruffled red gown by Marchesa, with her daughter clad in a similar skirt and a cropped crewneck.

The It’s My Party tour is a celebration of the A-lister turning 50 this July. Eight outfit changes in total were done over the course of the concert.

Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s body-confident style.

