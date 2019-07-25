Jennifer Lopez’s 50th Birthday Bash Included an All-Gold Outfit With Soaring Heels

Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning 50 years old in style last night at her star-studded birthday bash in Miami. The singer went all out for the milestone, complete with an all-gold ensemble.

The actress sparkled in a sequined maxi dress with a plunging neckline and crisscross straps that ran across her chest and shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez at her 50th birthday celebration. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The floor-length dress featured a slit that gave way to her sandals.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at her 50th birthday celebration. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Detail of Jennifer Lopez’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the Bronx native wore matching metallic-gold shoes with a platform and a thin stiletto heel. The sandals had two straps that ran across her toes and ankles.

The “Hustlers” actress posted an Instagram video of the party. She captioned the post: “a lil bday turn up #itsmyparty #allthewayup #repost@arod TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!!”

