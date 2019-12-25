Jennifer Lopez’s Must-See Fashion Moments of 2019

It’s been a big year for Jennifer Lopez.

This year, the multihyphenate got engaged to ex-New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, received the CFDA’s illustrious Fashion Icon Award and celebrated her 50th birthday — all before the end of the summer.

Jennifer Lopez wears Ralph Lauren to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Come fall, Lopez had arguably her biggest moment of the year at Milan Fashion Week spring ’20. She walked the runway at Versace’s Sept. 20 show in a green jungle-print dress and matching sandals, a re-creation of the internet-breaking gown she wore for the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As fans might expect, some of J-Lo’s most eye-catching outfits came on the red carpet. For instance, she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards in an embellished Ralph & Russo couture gown with a matching hat.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perhaps the “El Anillo” singer’s most over-the-top look of the year came at the camp-themed 2019 Met Gala. She wore an embellished Versace gown with 6-inch, iridescent pumps. A sparkling, fringed headpiece completed the bold ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lopez’s noteworthy style moments extended beyond the red carpet. While promoting “Hustlers” in New York this September, the A-lister wore a series of runway-worthy outfits. One particularly noteworthy outfit consisted of a Balmain fall ’19 Canadian tuxedo with see-through pumps from Jessica Rich.

Jennifer Lopez wears Balmain fall ’19 and Jessica Rich shoes in New York this September. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

Off-duty, J-Lo sported chic looks complete with shoes from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford. For a big personal moment — the middle school graduation of her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, this June — Lopez teamed a tangerine Chanel dress with beige, lock-accented Tom Ford pumps.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend Max and Emme’s graduation ceremony in Miami in June 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Looking ahead, 2020 is set to be another standout year for the pop star. In addition to starring in Coach campaigns through her new role as brand ambassador, J-Lo will headline the Super Bowl Halftime show this February. The “World of Dance” judge is also garnering awards season buzz for her role in “Hustlers.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s best fashion moments of 2019.

Want more?

J-Lo Wears Ombré Leggings With Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers at the Gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Miami in All-White Look With Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez Hosts ‘SNL’ in THE Versace Dress With Matching Leaf-Print Sandals