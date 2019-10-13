Jennifer Lopez Goes Monochrome in Baby Blue With Designer Work Boots

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s still “Jenny from the Block” with her latest look.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate hit the streets of New York wearing work boots — a staple of Bronx, N.Y. style.

The “Second Act” star sported a baby blue sweater and jeans under a Max Mara coat.

Jennifer Lopez in a Max Mara coat and Buscemi boots in New York on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she stuck with the same pale blue colorway, opting for a pair of Buscemi site boots. The style features a calf leather and canvas upper, with a lace-up front, padlock detailing and a ridged white outsole. The boots are available on Farfetch.com for $995.

Buscemi site boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

J-Lo completed her look with tinted sunglasses and a Valentino crossbody bag. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

Over the years, Lopez has developed a status as a verifiable style star, thanks to buzzy red carpet looks and collaborations with brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Quay. That reputation was further cemented in June, when she received the 2019 Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA.

The “On the Floor” singer has long been a fan of work boots. While her Buscemi pair came with a luxury price tag, Lopez has been known to choose more accessibly priced styles, including variations of Timberland’s iconic 6-inch boots.

