J. Lo’s Head-to-Toe Look Shows How to Wear White After Labor Day

Everyone knows the age-old rule that you aren’t supposed to wear white after Labor Day but when you’re Jennifer Lopez, you can pull anything off.

The “Hustlers” star attended a pop-up store for the launch of her new perfume last night in New York, wearing a head-to-toe all-white look. The singer attended the opening to promote her new scent, Promise, but was also making headlines yesterday as it was announced that she will be joining Shakira to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

She chose a deep V-cut belted blazer and white skirt all from Michael Kors for the event.

Jennifer Lopez at a pop-up shop for the launch of her new perfume in New York, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s white heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, J-Lo had on a set of sharply pointed white pumps with a thick belt-like ankle strap.

The no white after Labor Day rule is a heavily debated topic in regards to its origins. According to a 2009 Time article, wearing white was simply used as a way to stay cool in the summer, but other theories claim the roots of the rule were socio-political.

Regardless of how it started, big names — like Gigi Hadid and Meghan Markle — are showing how it should end with by incorporating bold white looks from summer into fall trends.

Gigi Hadid wearing an all-white pantsuit in October 2018. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Sh

