Jennifer Lopez Looks Cozy in $100,000 Look for Private Flight With Sweats & Her Go-To Alexander McQueen Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Even Jennifer Lopez’ airplane style involves sweats and sneakers — but of course, it also includes one of the world’s most expensive handbags.

The 49-year-old was spotted boarding a private flight out of Miami yesterday, and she went with a very dressed-down look for the occasion. The “On The Floor” singer wore a long-sleeved pastel sweater with baggy white sweatpants.

Jennifer Lopez wearing gray sweatpants and Alexander McQueen sneakers for her flight.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lopez went with Alexander McQueen’s oversized sole sneakers — her go-to lifestyle shoe. The casual sneakers feature a white outsole and upper, with a pink suede tab at the back offering a subtle color contrast. The classic kicks retail for $490 and are available to shop on Farfetch.com now.

Alexander McQueen sneakers
Alexander McQueen oversized sole sneakers.
CREDIT: Farfetch

The “Shades of Blue” actress pulled together her look with a very pricey accessory: her Hermes Himalayan Croc Birkin Bag, which costs a whopping $100,000.

This isn’t the first time the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker has been seen in her McQueen sneakers. She styled them with a casual — but pulled-together — look as she headed to brunch with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on May 29. Aside from the kicks, Lopez sported a blush turtleneck sweater and distressed skinny jeans.

Alex Rodriguez goes to brunch with Jennifer Lopez in Miami on May 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

As for A-Rod, the former MLB star stepped onto a different private jet than his fiancée. The 43-year-old wore a similarly casual look to J-Lo’s, looking flight-ready in a hoodie, baggy gray sweatpants and casual lifestyle sneakers.

J-Lo and A-Rod say goodbye before boarding separate flights.
CREDIT: Splash News

