So This Is How Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Toned Body

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are heading into 2019 with a strong start.

The power couple can be seen working out together at a Gold’s Gym in a video montage uploaded by A-Rod on New Year’s Day. He posted, “The grind never stops. What are you going to make of 2019?”

And of course, Lopez looked extremely fashionable in the video. The singer, whose latest song “Limitless” played over the clip, wore a spaghetti-strap sports bra and personalized leggings. While working her core, you can see that her children’s names, Max and Emma, are embroidered on her black leggings. She paired the ensemble with black sneakers and gold hoop earrings.

As for the former New York Yankee, Rodriguez kept it casual with black sneakers as well and a white tee and sweatpants.

Check out the duo in action, below.

While it seems that Lopez’s New Year resolution may include staying in shape, she has certainly accomplished that health goal in 2018. The singer and actress officially ended her Las Vegas residency after a three-year run, and it was the nearly nightly concerts that kept her fitness level up at an all-time high.

She posted on Instagram with only three shows left in September, writing, “When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life.”

It’s safe to say she accomplished her goal.

Lopez even launched her own athleisure collection with activewear line Niyama Sol to promote healthy living, in August and will continue to be available through this month.

