J-Lo & A-Rod Match in Monochromatic Ensembles for Black Friday Shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were matching in monochromatic ensembles for a Black Friday shopping excursion in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

Lopez, 50, wore an all-black look — including a pair of leather jogger pants, a fitted black turtleneck, and an ankle-length wool coat.

She paired the minimalist outfit with a pair of white Alexander McQueen oversized sneakers. The shoes have a smooth white-calf leather construction with a lace-up front and a round toe. They also feature distinctive blue suede detail and a platform heel.

Lopez accessorized the look with a Balmain handbag, a pair of black glasses and gold hoop earrings.

Rodriguez, 44, wore a coordinating dark ensemble. He styled a pair of black jeans with a knee-length wool coat. For shoes, Rodriguez wore a pair of Balmain sneakers. The sneakers are an all-black, high-top style with a wide-front leather strap across the front, mesh-like detailing, and an ankle strap with buckle detailing.

Lopez continues to make waves with both her glamorous ensembles and off-duty looks. This month, she was named as the new global face for Coach, beginning with the spring ‘20 season. When announcing the new partnership with the New York-based brand, she described her personal style as “an uptown-downtown mix.”

Rodriguez has also been capturing the fashion spotlight recently. With Lopez by his side, he spoke with FN at Sneakersnstuff this month about how to style his Alma Mater sneakers.

“[People] can rock them any way they want. They can wear them with pinstripes or they can wear them just like I’m rocking them now with a suit,” he said.