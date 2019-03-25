J-Lo and A-Rod Are Twinning in White Sneakers in a Sweet Insta Post

There’s no doubt about it: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already 2019’s favorite couple, especially on Instagram. J-Lo’s future husband took to the social media app yesterday to share a sweet post for his new fiancée.

The picture showed the duo posing wrapped up in each other on the golf course. Rodriguez dedicated the post to Lopez filming her newest movie, “Hustlers,” and finished off his caption by saying: “Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

The couple wore matching white sneakers for the occasion. While he paired his with a polo and casual gray shorts, she chose an all-white look with an Hermès belt.

The former Yankees player also shared a video of himself on the green, filmed by Lopez as she cheers him on while he takes a putt.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Braves the Rain in $1,000 Crystal-Embellished Sneakers