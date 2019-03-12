Jennifer Lopez Reveals Exactly How Alex Rodriguez Proposed to Her — and What He Wore

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have quickly garnered status as one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples.

Jaws dropped and hearts stopped last Saturday as the world found out the news that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged. A day later, the singer took to Instagram to reveal photos of her stunning ring, but there’s no doubt that everyone was really wondering how it all went down.

Now it appears those questions have been answered as moments ago, the soon-to-be newlyweds shared a series of photos of A-Rod getting down on one knee and proposing to J-Lo on a picture perfect white sand beach. It was an effortless affair proving how much they’re meant for one another.

Rodriguez sported a sky blue sweater with crisp white pants that he paired with matching black and white sneakers. Lopez, on the other hand, already displayed bridal vibes in her cream outfit that flowed in the wind.

Instead of opting for uncomfortable sky-high sandals or heavy sneakers that may be hard to walk in on the beach, Lopez did the special occasion right with brown studded sandals similar to the popular studded Valentino ones below. Given all the emotions that was likely going through her mind, this was a practical shoe choice as she was able to easily keep her balance on the shore.

To buy: Valentino Garavani Rockstud sandals, $737; Farfetch.com.

