Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Show Off Coordinating Workout Looks Following Engagement News

Less than a week after sharing the exciting news of their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted leaving a Miami gym clad in coordinating workout looks Friday.

The couple, who have been pretty much attached at the hip for nearly two years, both dressed in black gym attire for their sweat session. The 49-year-old “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker stepped out in a black speckled bra top and matching leggings with an ombre design by Beyond Yoga. For shoes, she reached for her go-to favorite all black Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers, which she’s worn on countless occasions.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted leaving the gym together in Miami on Friday. CREDIT: Splash The style, originally priced at $150, comes with a black Flyknit upper, a contrasting white midsole and caged sock-like fit. J-Lo accessorized with her signature oversize hoop earring and a pair of sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez leaving the gym in Miami wearing Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers in black CREDIT: Splash Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez sported a black zip-up hoodie and matching sweats. The former baseball star, who proposed to the mother of twins on March 9., completed his outfit with black Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

A closer look at J-Lo’s black Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers. CREDIT: Splash https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu6i-pfAE43/

