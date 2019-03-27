Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez Puts a Stylish Spin on Sweats and Sneakers for Casual Night Out in New York

Jennifer Lopez is famous for her sizzling red carpet gowns, but her casual wear game is equally impressive.

Joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her daughter, Emme, the 49-year-old singer-actress enjoyed a night out in New York last night to celebrate the first day of filming on her new film, “Hustlers.” She dressed down for the occasion, yet still managed to look effortlessly polished and stylish in a comfy pair of heather gray sweatpants and a matching turtleneck top, layered under a fur-trimmed black coat. She topped off her look with Alexander McQueen’s white Oversize lace-up sneakers, a style she was also spotted wearing on March 17 for a dinner out with Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez (center) wears a pair of Alexander McQueen ’s Oversized sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez’s $490 Italian-made kicks — which have been a staple in the British fashion label’s footwear collection since their debut in 2016, undergoing subtle evolutions each season since then — are detailed with a black suede heel tab and a chunky rubber sole. The sneakers have also been spotted on numerous other celebrities including Elle Fanning, Hailey Bieber and Alicia Vikander.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s white leather Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Lopez’s mini-me daughter matched her famous mom’s look in leggings and an oversize Champion logo hoodie, accessorized with cozy Ugg boots. Rodriguez — who was accompanied by his own daughters, 10-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha — wore a V-neck sweater, button-down shirt and jeans, which he tucked into a pair of black high-top sneakers. The group dined at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar on East 55th Street, a hotspot since opening in 2015.

Lopez and Rodriguez certainly have plenty to celebrate. Following the long-awaited news of their engagement (revealed on March 9), the couple starred in their first ad campaign together, a series of sultry shots for the Australian sunglasses brand Quay that were unveiled last week. Now, Lopez is back in front of the camera, shooting her latest movie project. Inspired by a 2015 New York magazine article, “Hustlers,” which also stars Cardi B, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart, follows a group of savvy former strip club employees who join forces to get revenge on their Wall Street clients.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to send out a sweet message to Lopez before shooting commenced. “This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie ‘Hustlers’ tomorrow. I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character,” he wrote. “Love you, baby, and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

