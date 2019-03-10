She Said Yes: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged

Everybody’s favorite famous couple is about to tie the knot: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.

The former Major League Baseball Star announced that he popped the question to the beloved actress via Instagram today, sharing a photo of a ring on her finger with a simple caption: ” she said yes ♥️.”

And fans of Rodriguez and Lopez made sure they knew they were happy for them.

“Congratulations 😍match made in heaven! Wishing you endless happiness ✨,” wrote Instagram user priscilaj27 under the photo.

“Awesome!! Just seeing you guys talk about each other and when y’all are together it’s unexplainable.. congratulations!!!” added Instagram user melalfier.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!! That ring is absolutely amazing! Beautiful just like you both. Your love story is very inspiring. Congratulations ❤️❤️,” wrote user jennytewks on the social media platform.

The “It” couple has undeniable style, whether they’re getting ready to hit the gym, heading out for a bite to eat or hitting the red carpet for an awards show. And when wedding time comes, A-Rod and J-Lo are sure to stun once again.

Before the big day arrives, check out some of Lopez’s best street style looks here and here for some of her most body-confident looks.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Abs in a Crop Top With Leggings and Nikes for House Hunting With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez Makes a Fierce Arrival in a Power Suit With Spiky Stiletto Heel Booties at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jennifer Lopez Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers