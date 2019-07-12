Jennifer Lopez Trades in Favorite Nike Air Prestos for These $85 Adidas Runners

Jennifer Lopez is seldom seen sporting Adidas sneakers seeing that Nike’s Air Presto is her go-to workout shoe, but the iconic performer donned a pair of runners from the brand while out in New York City Friday.

J-Lo was photographed at a park spending time with her 11-year-old twins from her relationship with ex-husband Mark Anthony, Max and Emme. The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker showed off a casual athletic look that consisted of a white graphic tank, shimmery purple leggings and Adidas’ Edge Lux 3 running shoes in white.

Jennifer Lopez wearing shimmery purple leggings and white Adidas sneakers with her son Max. CREDIT: Splash

The style, which comes in a variety of other colorways, retails for $85 (less than her favorite $160 Nikes). She topped off her outfit with oversize mirrored sunglasses. Meanwhile, Max wore a white tank top with printed shorts and Champion slides.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez wearing white Adidas Edge Lux 3 running shoes in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Emme dressed in white shorts with a matching hooded top and Lola Cruz’s white leather sneakers featuring a glittery embellished heel with a smiley face.

Jennifer Lopez pictured with her daughter Emme. CREDIT: Splash

J-Lo’s daughter Emme wearing Lola Cruz’s white leather sneakers featuring a glittery embellished heel with a smiley face. CREDIT: Splash

