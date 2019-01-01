Jennifer Lopez’s Most Body-Confident Looks Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez has one of the most famous bodies in Hollywood — and the multi-hyphenate star is never afraid to show off her figure in skin-baring looks.

The “Waiting For Tonight” singer tends to pull out her boldest looks at awards shows, often opting for revealing gowns and soaring stilettos.

One of Lopez’s most daring outfits ever came at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. The 49-year-old stepped out in a Charbel Zoe gown with sheer paneling that revealed her entire tummy. The nude-illusion gown hid J-Lo’s heels.

Jennifer Lopez in a Zoe Charbel gown at the 2015 Billboard Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “World of Dance” judge often goes for ensembles that show off her toned abs, but leg-baring minidresses are another staple of hers. At the 2011 Grammy Awards, the songstress shimmered in a very short silver minidress. She paired the dress with soaring spiky silver heels by Christian Louboutin for a head-turning look.

Jennifer Lopez, in a silver minidress and Christian Louboutin heels, and Marc Anthony at the 2011 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And of course, who could forget the “Shades of Blue” star’s outfit at the 2000 Grammy Awards? The look — which is said to have been the reason Google Images was invented — consisted of a plunging Versace gown that revealed Lopez’ belly button. She paired the iconic dress with strappy silver sandals.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez has had other major moments in Versace since. At the 2015 Met Gala, the “Second Act” actress stunned in a red Versace gown with nude paneling and sparkly detailing.

Jennifer Lopez slays in Versace at the 2015 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

