Jennifer Lopez Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is a big fan of hitting the gym, and she loves showing off her toned body while working out.
As such, it comes as no surprise that the 49-year-old singer was spotted leaving the gym in Miami today while clad in an ab-baring look. Lopez sported a white turtleneck with a sports bra underneath, revealing a flash of her toned tummy. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer selected pale blue mermaid leggings to pair with the revealing top.
Given J. Lo’s love of working out, it comes as no surprise that she has a go-to gym shoe, the Nike Air Presto, which she wore today. Initially debuted in 2000, the sneaker is a Nike staple that has been billed as the “T-shirt for the foot.”
The sneaker has a stretchy, effortless fit, with a stretch-mesh upper and a molded support cage. It retails for $120 and comes in loads of cool colorways — many of which are owned by the “On the Floor” hitmaker.
The “Shades of Blue” actress is on vacation in Miami right now, and she took to Instagram yesterday to show off a makeup-free selfie from her trip.
“#nofilterFriday #nomakeupday#lovemeasIam 🦋🦋🦋,” the “Maid in Manhattan actress captioned the image, which showed her wearing a blue smocked top and gold hoop earrings.
Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’ most body-confident looks on the red carpet.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez’s 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Looks of 2018
Jennifer Lopez’s Most Body-Confident Looks Over the Years
So This Is How Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Toned Body