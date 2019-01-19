Jennifer Lopez Flashes Abs in Crop Top and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is a big fan of hitting the gym, and she loves showing off her toned body while working out.

As such, it comes as no surprise that the 49-year-old singer was spotted leaving the gym in Miami today while clad in an ab-baring look. Lopez sported a white turtleneck with a sports bra underneath, revealing a flash of her toned tummy. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer selected pale blue mermaid leggings to pair with the revealing top.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in a crop top, mermaid leggings and Nike sneakers on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Splash News Given J. Lo’s love of working out, it comes as no surprise that she has a go-to gym shoe, the Nike Air Presto, which she wore today. Initially debuted in 2000, the sneaker is a Nike staple that has been billed as the “T-shirt for the foot.”

A closer look at J. Lo’s Nike Air Presto kicks. CREDIT: Splash News The sneaker has a stretchy, effortless fit, with a stretch-mesh upper and a molded support cage. It retails for $120 and comes in loads of cool colorways — many of which are owned by the “On the Floor” hitmaker.

Jennifer Lopez heads to her car after hitting the gym on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Splash News The “Shades of Blue” actress is on vacation in Miami right now, and she took to Instagram yesterday to show off a makeup-free selfie from her trip.

“#nofilterFriday #nomakeupday#lovemeasIam 🦋🦋🦋,” the “Maid in Manhattan actress captioned the image, which showed her wearing a blue smocked top and gold hoop earrings.

