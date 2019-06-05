Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Stuns in Strappy Pumps That Come With a Padlock at Kids’ Graduation

By Allie Fasanella
Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Spanx As She Attends Her Twins Graduation And Alex Rodriguez And Ex Marc Anthony, Miami.
Jennifer Lopez made a glamorous appearance in Miami today attending her 11-year-old twins’ graduation ceremony with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The 2019 CFDA Awards Fashion Icon was photographed strutting through a parking lot modeling a salmon-colored Chanel wrap dress with long sleeves and a turtleneck. For shoes, she showed off strappy nude Tom Ford pumps featuring the brand’s signature Padlock and key.

jennifer lopez, alex rodriguez, tom ford padlock pumps
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod attend her twins’ graduation ceremony in Miami Beach on June 5.
CREDIT: Splash

This isn’t the first time the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker has been spotted in the unique style. She’s worn the same pointy pumps in other colorways on other occasions. J-Lo completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, stud earrings and a patterned shoulder bag.

jennifer lopez, chanel wrap dress, tom ford padlock pumps, alex rodriguez
J-Lo wearing a salmon Chanel wrap dress with Tom Ford Padlock pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the former baseball star looked dapper in a gray suit worn with a light blue shirt and a navy tie. Blue-tinted aviator sunglasses and lace-up shoes pulled things together.

jennifer lopez, tom ford pumps with gold heel, wrap-around ankle straps that are strung with the brand's signature 'Padlock' and key
A close-up look at J-Lo wearing nude Tom Ford ankle-strap pumps featuring the brand’s signature Padlock and key.
CREDIT: Splash

