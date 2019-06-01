Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Summer-Ready in Plunging Pink Dress and The Coolest Sandals + More Celebs at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence led the pack of stylishly dressed celebrities at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey today.

The 28-year-old wore a low-cut baby pink dress with a floral pattern on the skirt. For footwear, she went with white sandals on a pin-thin stiletto heel. The shoes featured tortoiseshell detailing on the strap and a ring at the toes.

Jennifer Lawrence, pale pink dress, cleavage, strappy sandals, celebrity style, 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
Jennifer Lawrence in a pale pink dress and strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence, white sandals with tortoise shell detailing, celebrity shoe style, 2019, veuve clicquot polo classic, may 2019
A close-up look at Jennifer Lawrence’s white sandals with tortoiseshell detailing.

The Oscar winner went with a baby pink mani-pedi that perfectly matched her dress. She pulled together her look with delicate gold jewelry including thin hoop earrings, stacking rings and a lock-adorned bracelet.

Jennifer Lawrence, pale pink dress, cleavage, strappy sandals, celebrity style, 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
Another look at Jennifer Lawrence’s outfit.
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a long-sleeved red crop top with a cream-colored, button-up pencil skirt. The “I Feel Pretty” actress completed her outfit with summery accessories: brown croc-print mules, a raffia bag, a white belt with a gold buckle and clear-framed, cat-eye shades.

Emily Ratajkowski, red crop top, abs, celebrity style, pencil skirt, legs, mules, 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
Emily Ratajkowski in a crop top, pencil skirt and mules.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
emrata, emily ratajkowski, brown mules, feet, celebrity style, veuve clicquot polo classic
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s mules.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Joan Smalls went for a risqué look in a white eyelet set with floral appliqués: a jacket, a bra top and short shorts. The supermodel capped off her look with strappy silver sandals on a slim stiletto heel.

Joan Smalls, celebrity style, victorias secret model, white eyelet set, bra, short shorts, abs, legs, strappy silver sandals, 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
Joan Smalls in a white eyelet look with strappy silver sandals.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Joan Smalls, silver strappy sandals, celebrity shoe style, veuve clicquot polo classic, feet,
A closer look at Joan Smalls’ sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Michael B. Jordan commanded attention in a fitted navy suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. The “Black Panther” actor completed his ensemble with tan lace-up shoes that had silver detailing.

Michael B. Jordan, navy suit, tan shoes, sunglasses, men's style, celebrity style, 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
Michael B. Jordan in a navy suit with tan shoes.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan, navy suit, tan shoes, sunglasses, men's style, celebrity style, 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s shoes.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

