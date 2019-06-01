Jennifer Lawrence Looks Summer-Ready in Plunging Pink Dress and The Coolest Sandals + More Celebs at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Jennifer Lawrence led the pack of stylishly dressed celebrities at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey today.

The 28-year-old wore a low-cut baby pink dress with a floral pattern on the skirt. For footwear, she went with white sandals on a pin-thin stiletto heel. The shoes featured tortoiseshell detailing on the strap and a ring at the toes.

Jennifer Lawrence in a pale pink dress and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Lawrence’s white sandals with tortoiseshell detailing.

The Oscar winner went with a baby pink mani-pedi that perfectly matched her dress. She pulled together her look with delicate gold jewelry including thin hoop earrings, stacking rings and a lock-adorned bracelet.

Another look at Jennifer Lawrence’s outfit. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a long-sleeved red crop top with a cream-colored, button-up pencil skirt. The “I Feel Pretty” actress completed her outfit with summery accessories: brown croc-print mules, a raffia bag, a white belt with a gold buckle and clear-framed, cat-eye shades.

Emily Ratajkowski in a crop top, pencil skirt and mules. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s mules. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Joan Smalls went for a risqué look in a white eyelet set with floral appliqués: a jacket, a bra top and short shorts. The supermodel capped off her look with strappy silver sandals on a slim stiletto heel.

Joan Smalls in a white eyelet look with strappy silver sandals. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A closer look at Joan Smalls’ sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Michael B. Jordan commanded attention in a fitted navy suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. The “Black Panther” actor completed his ensemble with tan lace-up shoes that had silver detailing.

Michael B. Jordan in a navy suit with tan shoes. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s shoes. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

