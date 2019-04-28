Jennifer Lawrence’s Red-Hot Heels Give Her Menswear-Inspired Look a Feminine Twist

For one of the world’s most famous actresses, Jennifer Lawrence keeps a pretty low profile.

But the 28-year-old made a rare public appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival last night, stepping out in the coolest red pumps.

Lawrence wore a black-and-white Brunello Cucinelli fall ’19 look that consisted of a button-up tank top, high-waisted pants and suspenders.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Tribeca Film Festival on April 27. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Hunger Games” alum added a pop of color — and a distinctly feminine touch — to her ensemble with her footwear. She selected bold red pumps with a stiletto heel and pointed silhouette.

A close-up shot of Jennifer Lawrence’s pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The Kentuckian accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a slim bracelet, wearing her blond locks down and going for a subdued makeup look.

Related Christian Dior Fall 2019 Does Buffalo Plaid, Cozy Boots and Other Boy-Meets-Girl Looks Taylor Swift Sparkles in a Lacy Couture Dress With Sensual Sandals at Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lawrence -- a Look at Her Most Fierce Red Carpet Looks

Lawrence has a longtime deal with Dior and often steps out in the brand’s wares on the red carpet in addition to appearing in its campaigns.

At Tribeca Film Festival, the Oscar winner joined director David O. Russell — with whom she has worked on several projects over the past seven years, including “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook” — for a discussion. Onstage, Russell revealed that Lawrence was almost not cast in both of those films.

Jennifer Lawrence walks to Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch the video below to see celebrities on the red carpet at the 2018 FNAAs.

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet style.

Want more?

Jennifer Lawrence Used This Shoe Hack to Power Through Foot Blisters on Date With New Boyfriend

Jennifer Lawrence Is White Hot in Curve-Hugging Dress and Slinky Silver Jimmy Choos

You Can See Through Jennifer Lawrence’s Sheer Dior Dress in Flattering Places