Jennifer Hudson Throws Her Shoes at Mariah Carey and Other Singers When She Gets Excited

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Hudson at a photo call for the 'The Voice UK,' April 4.
The Billboard Music Awards announced that Jennifer Hudson will be presenting Mariah Carey with the 2019 Icon Award, and Hudson couldn’t be more excited.

Today, the “Dreamgirls” star shared her excitement about the ceremony today on Twitter, sharing that her admiration of Carey is so strong, she often tosses her shoes at the TV screen.

“I’m so honored to be apart of this iconic moment. @mariahcarey this is well-deserved. Countless amount of shoes have hit my TV throughout the years while watching you. This is your moment and I’m beyond excited to be apart.

She even included a few shoe emojis for emphasis.

Hudson has previously thrown shoes as a sign of excitement. Just yesterday she posted a video of herself on Instagram throwing a boot at singer Keke Watt, saying: “Well I guess we just gone be throwing shoes back and forth.”

The Icon Award recognizes members of the music industry for their legendary careers. Previous recipients include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez.

Carey will also perform during the show as part of the honor.

The program airs tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET, with Kelly Clarkson returning for her second year to host. E! will air a live broadcast from the red carpet at 6 p.m.

