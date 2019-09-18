Jennifer Garner Wears Chic Black Loafers for School Pickup

When it comes to dressing for the school pickup line, Jennifer Garner knows exactly what to wear.

The 47-year-old actress wore a comfy — yet stylish — outfit yesterday as she grabbed the kids from school.

Garner wore a long-sleeved black top and gray track pants with a stripe running down the side.

Jennifer Garner picking up her kids from school in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Alias” alum went with black leather loafers from The Row. The style is a go-to of Garner’s “mom wardrobe.” While it offers a more sophisticated look than a sneaker, the loafer is easy to pull on and pull off — and its flat sole is perfect for maneuvering on grass.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Garner was spotted with two of her children, Serafina (10) and Samuel (7). Serafina wore a white button-down shirt with a navy skirt and white running sneakers, while Samuel was clad in a gray T-shirt, sweat shorts and Vans Velcro-strapped high-tops. Both kids wore rainbow-striped socks.

(L-R): Serafina Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck on Sept. 17 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

Serafina and Samuel are shared by the “Love, Simon” star and her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck. The duo have a third child, daughter Violet, who is 13.

As a mother of three, Garner often runs errands involving the kids — and she likes to wear walkable shoes that accommodate her busy lifestyle. Past styles worn by her include Tod’s loafers, Allbirds trainers and Newton running shoes.

Flip through the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s mom style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Goes to Church in LA Wearing Smock Dress & 4-Inch Sandals

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Wrap Dress & Scalloped Pumps for Easter With Ben Affleck and Kids

Jennifer Garner Looks Cozy and Stylish in Sweatpants While Running Errands