Jennifer Garner Makes Soccer Mom Style Surprisingly Chic in Metallic Flip-Flops

The phrase “soccer mom” doesn’t necessarily connote great style — but Jennifer Garner proved it’s possible to be both comfy and stylish while at one of her kid’s games.

The 47-year-old actress pulled off a typical soccer mom look at one of her children’s soccer matches yesterday but gave it a slightly elevated spin courtesy of some shiny accessories.

Jennifer Garner out and about in a quarter-zip, leggings and silver flip-flops Oct. 26. CREDIT: Mega Garner wore a cream-colored quarter-zip with black leggings. While the mother of three is a big fan of running shoes — favorite sneaker brands include Brooks, Asics and Newton — she instead went with shiny silver flip-flops, adding a metallic pop to the look. Made of rubber and designed for water, the shoes were an ideal choice for walking through wet grass en route to the match.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s silver flip-flops. CREDIT: Mega

The silver shoes matched the “13 Going on 30” star’s delicate chain necklace. She wore her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail and accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Capping off the soccer mom look, Garner carried a portable folding chair on her back — a key to avoiding grass-stained clothing and further proof that she’s a seasoned pro when it comes to children’s sports.

Jennifer Garner out and about in a quarter-zip, leggings and silver flip-flops Oct. 26. CREDIT: MEGA Aside from the aforementioned sneakers, Garner’s day-to-day shoe style includes lots of casual wares, such as Hunter rain boots, braided Chanel loafers and flat sandals from The Row. When she’s on the red carpet, the Capital One ambassador dresses things up in soaring heels from brands like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei.

