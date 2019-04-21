Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Wrap Dress & Scalloped Pumps for Easter With Ben Affleck and Kids

Jennifer Garner pulled together the perfect springlike church look as she stepped out alongside ex-husband Ben Affleck and their kids for Easter services in Los Angeles today.

The 47-year-old sported a chic red patterned wrap dress with short sleeves and a tie waist.

Jennifer Garner (L) with daughter Violet Affleck at church on Easter Sunday. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “13 Going on 30” star selected Chloé Lauren ankle-strap pumps. The stylish shoes feature an almond toe and a high block heel, with scallop detailing at the edges adding a feminine touch. They retail for $695.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Garner pulled together her ensemble with oversized black sunglasses and a brown leather purse.

Meanwhile, Affleck went for a spring-appropriate look in a button-down shirt, a navy blazer and pale blue pants. The 46-year-old dressed down the duds with his footwear, picking white Feiyue sneakers with a gum sole and blue and red accents.

Ben Affleck and daughter Violet step out at church together on April 21. CREDIT: BRG / SplashNews.com

The pair’s eldest daughter, 13-year-old Violet, went for a grown-up look in a pair of soaring silver sandals. The shoes — which featured trendy PVC detailing — appeared to be Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals, a red carpet favorite. Violet paired the sandals with a summery white dress.

A closer look at Violet and Ben Affleck’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

While the teen didn’t seem to be having any trouble walking in her high heels, she carried a backup pair of baby blue Saucony running shoes in her right arm.

