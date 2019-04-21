Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Looks Chic in Wrap Dress & Scalloped Pumps for Easter With Ben Affleck and Kids

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Garner pulled together the perfect springlike church look as she stepped out alongside ex-husband Ben Affleck and their kids for Easter services in Los Angeles today.

The 47-year-old sported a chic red patterned wrap dress with short sleeves and a tie waist.

Jennifer Garner, red wrap dress, chloe lauren scalloped pumps, violet affleck, 13 years old, high heels, church services, and Ben Affleck went to church on Easter Sunday with the kids.Pictured: Ref: SPL5081411 210419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: BRG / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Garner (L) with daughter Violet Affleck at church on Easter Sunday.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “13 Going on 30” star selected Chloé Lauren ankle-strap pumps. The stylish shoes feature an almond toe and a high block heel, with scallop detailing at the edges adding a feminine touch. They retail for $695.

jennifer garner, chloe lauren pumps, celebrity style, easter sunday, church services, ben affleck, kids
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Garner pulled together her ensemble with oversized black sunglasses and a brown leather purse.

Meanwhile, Affleck went for a spring-appropriate look in a button-down shirt, a navy blazer and pale blue pants. The 46-year-old dressed down the duds with his footwear, picking white Feiyue sneakers with a gum sole and blue and red accents.

Ben Affleck, feiyue sneakers, blue blazer, violet affleck, white dress, strappy giuseppe zanotti silver harmony sandals, celebrity style, easter sunday, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck went to church on Easter Sunday with the kids.Pictured: Ref: SPL5081411 210419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: BRG / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Ben Affleck and daughter Violet step out at church together on April 21.
CREDIT: BRG / SplashNews.com

The pair’s eldest daughter, 13-year-old Violet, went for a grown-up look in a pair of soaring silver sandals. The shoes — which featured trendy PVC detailing — appeared to be Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals, a red carpet favorite. Violet paired the sandals with a summery white dress.

ben affleck, violet, daughter, jen garner, celebrity shoe style, feiyue sneakers, giuseppe zanotti harmony sandals
A closer look at Violet and Ben Affleck’s footwear.
CREDIT: Splash News

While the teen didn’t seem to be having any trouble walking in her high heels, she carried a backup pair of baby blue Saucony running shoes in her right arm.

