Jennifer Garner Chooses Designer Sneakers With a Colorful Pop for School Pickup

Nobody does mom style quite like Jennifer Garner.

The 47-year-old “13 Going on 30” actress put together a chic, casual look as she picked up son Samuel from school yesterday in Los Angeles.

Garner wore black trousers and a gray cardigan with pocket detailing over a white T-shirt.

Jennifer Garner in a gray cardigan and Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Capital One ambassador selected a pair of designer sneakers from Prada. Made of blue suede, the shoes feature a red logo patch at the ankle and a contrasting white tread sole.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The kicks are available to shop on Farfetch.com for $740.

Prada logo sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Samuel, 7, looked cute as can be in a white button-down shirt and khaki shorts. He added a little personality to his school uniform with his footwear: a pair of multicolored Vans low-top sneakers. Underneath the shoes, the elementary school student wore funky, mismatched socks, with with colorful fruits and the other striped.

Jennifer Garner with son Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Samuel is one of three kids for Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck. The exes also share daughters Violet (13) and Seraphina (10).

As a busy mom on the go, Garner often goes for walkable shoes, owning sneakers from brands like Allbirds, Asics and APL. The “Alias” alum also works loafers (Tod’s and The Row are her go-to labels) and low-heeled sandals into her wardrobe.

